Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HYQ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Hypoport in a report on Friday, January 6th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($233.70) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Hypoport Price Performance

Hypoport stock opened at €146.20 ($158.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €72.55 ($78.86) and a 52 week high of €516.00 ($560.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $921.56 million and a P/E ratio of 30.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €108.81 and a 200-day moving average of €142.54.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

