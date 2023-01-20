Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.85 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.52). Approximately 3,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.50.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.