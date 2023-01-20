Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
