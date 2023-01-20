Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

