Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Given New $3.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HRTG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $165.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.13 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 158,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,611.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

