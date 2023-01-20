Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Given New $3.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HRTG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
Heritage Insurance Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.
Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance
In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 158,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,611.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage Insurance
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
