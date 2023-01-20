Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 36.9% in December

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 704,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 378,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.48.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -108.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.