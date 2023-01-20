Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 36.9% in December

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 704,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 378,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

