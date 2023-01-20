Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
