Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.