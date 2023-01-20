Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $35,095,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.1 %

GIL opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.