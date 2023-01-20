General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 235.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

General American Investors Price Performance

NYSE GAM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.02. 10,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,172. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

In related news, insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,399 shares of company stock worth $59,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 17.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 70.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

