Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.83). 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 16,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.84).

Gattaca Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £21.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.66.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

