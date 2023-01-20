Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $73.91 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Function X has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $73.91 million and approximately $451,058.31 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

