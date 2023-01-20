freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.19

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on freenet from €32.00 ($34.78) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, freenet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.39.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

