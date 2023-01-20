Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.42. 1,713,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 630,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 101,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000.

