Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.92.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

