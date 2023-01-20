Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.92.
Fortinet Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.