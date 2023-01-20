FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.33.

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

