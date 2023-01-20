Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

