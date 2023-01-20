First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in December

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is a boost from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.