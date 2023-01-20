First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $215.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.63.

FSLR opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average of $131.61. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $42,687,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

