First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 14,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 30,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

First Pacific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

