Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 279,865 put options on the company. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 184,104 put options.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA XLF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 54,551,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,915,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

