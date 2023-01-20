Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$29.50 at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,096,693. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael purchased 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,451.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,154,000. Also, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$604,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,096,693.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

