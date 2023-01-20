Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.35.
Shares of XOM opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
