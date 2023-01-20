Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($34.50) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.66) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.61) to GBX 2,900 ($35.39) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,015.40 ($36.80).

Experian Stock Down 2.9 %

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,962 ($36.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £27.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,444.19. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.36) and a one year high of GBX 3,222 ($39.32). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,889.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,783.24.

Experian Cuts Dividend

About Experian

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

