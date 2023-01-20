Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXAS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

