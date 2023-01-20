Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after purchasing an additional 709,540 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,939 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after purchasing an additional 398,730 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

