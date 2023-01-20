EOS Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $81.48 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004126 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004187 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001429 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,319,345 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.