Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 509,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.8 days.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF remained flat at $2.86 during trading on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESVIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

