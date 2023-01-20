Energi (NRG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $155,440.49

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $12.54 million and $155,440.49 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024348 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,392,127 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

