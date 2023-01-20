Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,230 ($15.01) and last traded at GBX 1,242 ($15.16). Approximately 1,019,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 391,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,348 ($16.45).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.35) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Energean Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,776.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,335.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,307.85.

Energean Dividend Announcement

About Energean

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37,692.31%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

