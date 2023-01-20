Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $675.14 million, a P/E ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 16.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

