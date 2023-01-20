Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

