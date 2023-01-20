E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on E Automotive from C$12.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EICCF stock remained flat at 3.35 on Thursday. E Automotive has a twelve month low of 3.27 and a twelve month high of 7.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.35.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

