Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $15.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.