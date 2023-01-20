Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.24.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $348.85 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $473.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.68.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

