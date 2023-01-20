Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,565,200 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the December 15th total of 1,767,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.3 days.

Dexus Stock Up 1.0 %

DEXSF traded up 0.05 on Thursday, hitting 5.60. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.35 and a 200-day moving average of 5.59. Dexus has a 12-month low of 4.76 and a 12-month high of 8.34.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

