Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,565,200 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the December 15th total of 1,767,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.3 days.
Dexus Stock Up 1.0 %
DEXSF traded up 0.05 on Thursday, hitting 5.60. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.35 and a 200-day moving average of 5.59. Dexus has a 12-month low of 4.76 and a 12-month high of 8.34.
Dexus Company Profile
