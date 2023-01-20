Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) CAO Sells $89,050.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) CAO John F. Cooney sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $89,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DXLG opened at $6.56 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

