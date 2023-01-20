Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director Sells C$523,008.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$523,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,611,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,926,211.60.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Denison Mines

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

