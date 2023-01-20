DataHighway Price Reaches $2.33 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $74.68 million and approximately $358,702.90 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00011038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,029,504 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.42788671 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $354,964.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

