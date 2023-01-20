Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 76.4% in December

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DANOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

DANOY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 494,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.19.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.