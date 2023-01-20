DA Davidson Raises Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $45.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.