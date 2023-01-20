Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94.49 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $640.46 million and approximately $94.49 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,887,635,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,028,414 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

