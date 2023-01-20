Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Down 0.4%

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.59 and last traded at C$20.59. Approximately 490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.59. The company has a market cap of C$132.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.01.

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

