Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Trading Up 0.8%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.49. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.95%.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corp. is a holding company. It focuses on the provision of financial products and services, including business and personal banking, trust and wealth management services, and insurance products. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Middlebury, IN.

