Critical Contrast: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems 3.28% 14.36% 4.75% Progress Software 14.75% 39.31% 11.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commvault Systems and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $769.59 million 3.30 $33.62 million $0.56 101.93 Progress Software $531.31 million 4.16 $78.42 million $1.95 26.36

Analyst Recommendations

Progress Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commvault Systems. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commvault Systems and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25 Progress Software 0 2 3 0 2.60

Commvault Systems currently has a consensus price target of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Progress Software has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Progress Software.

Risk and Volatility

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progress Software beats Commvault Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; Commvault Distributed Storage Platform that offers software-defined storage built on a hyperscale architecture; Metallic Cloud Storage service, which is the easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage; and Metallic Software-as-a-Service. In addition, the company provides technology and business consulting, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services that include data management-as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

