Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.36.

TSE CR opened at C$5.05 on Monday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$791.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.66.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$132.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 57,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$344,457.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,853,234.06. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$384,646.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at C$2,593,278.06. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 57,515 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$344,457.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 810,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,853,234.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,283.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

