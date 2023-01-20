Credit Suisse Group Raises Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $29.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.26 and a beta of 2.14. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,417 shares of company stock worth $14,762,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after buying an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

