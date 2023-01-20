Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.53.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

