Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes Trading Down 0.6 %

COWNL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 7,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770. Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

