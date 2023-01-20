Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday.

Covestro Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €40.71 ($44.25) on Monday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($63.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.15.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

