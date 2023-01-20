Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $12.18 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $122.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.18 or 0.00057696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024477 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

