Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $12.18 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $122.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.18 or 0.00057696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076630 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009959 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024477 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001298 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
