Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$2.10 at Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.21.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

